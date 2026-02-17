Five dead and five injured after apartment fire in Spain
- Five people died and five others sustained light injuries in a fire at an apartment building in Manlleu, northeastern Spain, late on Monday.
- The blaze originated in the storage room of a five-story apartment block in the town, which is located north of Barcelona.
- All five fatalities were young people who did not reside in the building; the cause of the fire and why the victims could not escape the attic storage room remain unknown.
- Four of the injured were later discharged from hospital, while the fifth did not require hospitalisation.
- Catalan police have launched an investigation into the incident, and Catalonia's regional leader, Salvador Illa, offered his condolences.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks