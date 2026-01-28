Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Marco Rubio Senate hearing interrupted by protester shouting ‘war crime!’

A heckler was quickly removed during opening statements for chanting, ’That’s a war crime. Hands off Venezuela! Hands off Cuba!’
  • U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio testified before the Senate regarding President Trump's policy on Venezuela.
  • A heckler was quickly removed during opening statements for chanting, “That’s a war crime. Hands off Venezuela! Hands off Cuba!”
  • Chairman James Elroy Risch quickly responded, “You know the drill, off to jail.”
  • Rubio's appearance followed his efforts to prevent former colleagues from passing a resolution to curb the administration's war powers.
  • This marked Rubio's first public questioning by lawmakers concerning the Jan. 3 raid aimed at seizing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

