Marcus Fakana dead in car crash months after Dubai pardon
- Marcus Fakana, 19, died in hospital in the early hours of Friday after being involved in a car crash in north London.
- The incident occurred after Metropolitan Police officers attempted to stop a "vehicle of interest" in Tottenham, leading to a short pursuit.
- Police found the vehicle had crashed with another on The Roundway, and Fakana, a passenger, sustained significant injuries.
- The 19-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of failure to stop and dangerous driving.
- Fakana had been released from a Dubai prison only three months prior, having received a royal pardon in July after being jailed for a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.