Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Who is Margaret Hodge? Labour peer favourite to be next Ofcom chief

Related: Public sceptical over new Grok safeguards as Ofcom launches investigation
  • Baroness Margaret Hodge is reportedly the frontrunner to become the next head of Ofcom.
  • Baroness Hodge of Barking began her career in teaching and market research before becoming an elected councillor in 1973, serving as Leader of the London Borough of Islington from 1982 to 1992.
  • She became the Labour Member of Parliament for Barking in 1994 and held various ministerial positions under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, including Minister for Universities and the first Children’s Minister.
  • From 2010 to 2015, Baroness Hodge was the first elected and first female Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, where she was a prominent campaigner for anti-corruption and transparency.
  • Currently, she chairs the College Council for Royal Holloway, University of London, is a visiting professor at King’s College London, and sits on the editorial board for Political Quarterly.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in