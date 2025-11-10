Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

United Airlines flight attendant drank miniature bottles of alcohol on journey to UK

Margit Lake was so drunk she had to be treated by paramedics
Margit Lake was so drunk she had to be treated by paramedics (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
  • United Airlines flight attendant Margit Lake was treated by paramedics at Heathrow after a flight from San Francisco, having consumed alcohol on board.
  • Ms Lake, 56, was found to have a blood alcohol level of 216mg, which is ten times the legal limit of 20mg for working on a plane.
  • She admitted to drinking multiple miniature bottles she brought onto the aircraft, stating she felt isolated and was dealing with grief.
  • Ms Lake, who had a 26-year career with United Airlines, resigned almost immediately after the incident.
  • She was ordered to pay a fine of £1,461, a £584 victim surcharge, and £85 in court costs after admitting to performing an aviation function while under the influence of alcohol.
