Daughter of Maria Corina Machado collects Nobel Prize amid threats

Ana Corina Sosa Machado, daughter of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, receives the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of her mother, in Oslo, Norway
Ana Corina Sosa Machado, daughter of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, receives the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of her mother, in Oslo, Norway (REUTERS)
  • Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's daughter accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on her mother's behalf in Oslo.
  • Machado was unable to attend the ceremony as she has been living in hiding due to security threats and a ban from public office.
  • The Nobel Institute confirmed Machado was safe but stated her life would be in danger if she travelled, with Venezuela's attorney general warning she would be considered a “fugitive”.
  • Her daughter, Ana Corina Sosa Machado, read a speech from her mother accusing the Venezuelan government of “state terrorism.”
  • The award comes amidst escalating tensions between Venezuela and the US, with Trump reportedly issuing an ultimatum to President Nicolas Maduro.
