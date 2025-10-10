Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize as Trump bid fails
Maria Corina Machado has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights and a peaceful transition from dictatorship in Venezuela.
The Venezuelan opposition leader is currently in hiding due to serious threats to her life, with the Nobel Committee recognising her courageous resistance against authoritarianism.
The news comes as a disappointment to President Trump, who has been actively engaged in peacemaking efforts since returning to office and openly sought the accolade.
Trump claimed to have stopped 'seven wars' and announced a 'historic' 20-point peace deal between Hamas and Israel, believing he deserved the award.
Despite being nominated by Pakistan and receiving support from groups like the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Trump, who previously stated he should have won 'four or five times', did not receive the prize.
