Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado has been an outspoken supporter of Trump
- María Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in promoting democratic rights.
- Machado has hailed Donald Trump as a 'visionary' and the 'biggest opportunity' for regime change in Venezuela.
- She operates in hiding after Nicolás Maduro declared victory despite her chosen candidate winning the presidential elections by a landslide.
- Machado has publicly supported US military actions and sanctions against Venezuela, believing they are crucial to weakening Maduro's government.
- She has called for further US pressure on Maduro's government, which she claims is close to collapse, despite the US president stating he is 'not talking' about regime change.