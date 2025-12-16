Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Maria Machado suffers serious injury in daring bid to reach Nobel prize ceremony

Venezuelan opposition leader Machado reappears as Nobel laureate
  • Maria Corina Machado, a Nobel laureate and Venezuelan opposition leader, suffered a fractured vertebra during a perilous three-day journey from Venezuela to Oslo.
  • She undertook the daring voyage, involving disguises and a small fishing boat through choppy waters, to collect her Nobel Peace Prize in Norway, defying a decade-long travel ban.
  • The journey, which included passing through 10 military checkpoints and informing the US military of her movements, caused her to miss her scheduled Nobel ceremony.
  • Despite her injuries, Ms Machado plans to return to Venezuela to pursue a peaceful transition of government from President Nicolas Maduro.
  • Ms Machado expressed support for Trump's strategy against Maduro, which includes a significant US naval presence in the Caribbean, despite the White House previously criticising her Nobel win.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in