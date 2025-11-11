Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Armed men publicly executed TikTok star

(TikTok/@marimacisse57)
  • A TikTok influencer, Mariame Cissé, was abducted and executed by armed men in Mali's Timbuktu region.
  • Cissé was known for posting videos in support of the West African nation's military and had over 140,000 followers.
  • She was abducted from a market in Echel on Friday and executed in Tonka's Independence Square on Saturday, according to local mayors.
  • Cissé had reportedly received death threats prior to her abduction, likely due to her pro-military content.
  • The killing occurred in an area where al-Qaida affiliate Jama’at Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) operates, though no group has claimed responsibility amidst Mali's escalating conflict.
