How did Marilyn Monroe die? Author weighs in
- Crime author James Patterson claims Marilyn Monroe was murdered because she possessed “dangerous information” obtained from her relationships with powerful figures.
- Patterson suggests Monroe was involved with President Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, Frank Sinatra and Mafia figures, who allegedly shared secrets with her.
- His research for The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe revealed details such as her difficult childhood, an incomplete autopsy and a detective's belief that the death scene was staged.
- Officially, Monroe's death on August 4, 1962, was ruled a probable suicide due to a barbiturate overdose.
- Despite an official review in 1982 finding no evidence of murder, various conspiracy theories persist, including government involvement or assassination by mob figures.