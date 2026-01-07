Russian navy escorting Venezuelan oil tanker amid fears Trump will ‘seize it’
- Russia has dispatched a navy escort to accompany the Venezuelan oil tanker Marinera, which is reportedly breaching US sanctions.
- The Marinera, previously named Bella 1, was renamed and painted with a Russian flag, and is currently sailing empty towards Russia.
- British military aircraft and other Nato forces are tracking the tanker as it traverses the North Atlantic, passing between Scotland and Iceland.
- Moscow reportedly sent a submarine and other vessels to protect the ship, requesting the US to cease its pursuit, though the US Coast Guard continues to trail it.
- The Russian foreign ministry expressed concern over the 'disproportionate attention' given to the vessel by the US and Nato, following recent US actions in Venezuela to seize Nicolas Maduro.