Russian navy escorting Venezuelan oil tanker amid fears Trump will ‘seize it’

Trump admits oil companies knew about attack on Venezuela but congress did not
  • Russia has dispatched a navy escort to accompany the Venezuelan oil tanker Marinera, which is reportedly breaching US sanctions.
  • The Marinera, previously named Bella 1, was renamed and painted with a Russian flag, and is currently sailing empty towards Russia.
  • British military aircraft and other Nato forces are tracking the tanker as it traverses the North Atlantic, passing between Scotland and Iceland.
  • Moscow reportedly sent a submarine and other vessels to protect the ship, requesting the US to cease its pursuit, though the US Coast Guard continues to trail it.
  • The Russian foreign ministry expressed concern over the 'disproportionate attention' given to the vessel by the US and Nato, following recent US actions in Venezuela to seize Nicolas Maduro.
