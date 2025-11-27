Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Republican men in fiery social media rant
- Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to a suggestion to rethink her resignation with a lengthy tirade on X (Twitter), defending her choice and alluding to the dangers faced by political figures in 2025.
- She replied to right-wing internet personality Mike Cernovich’s post by saying, “S*** posting on the internet all day isn’t fighting. Get off YOUR ass and run for Congress.”
- An hour later, she expanded her comments, criticizing “Republican men” and telling them to “fix [their] own damn food,” while accusing them of supporting a toxic two-party system that she said is harming future generations.
- Greene’s resignation followed a public falling out with Donald Trump and a break from the Republican Party on several key issues, including the war in Gaza and healthcare subsidies.
- She said that during her time in Congress, she faced “nonstop, never-ending personal attacks, death threats, lawfare, ridiculous slander and lies,” adding that she refuses to be a “battered wife” hoping the situation will improve.