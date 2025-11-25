Marjorie Taylor Greene praised by unlikely source after Congress decision
- The View co-host Ana Navarro offered a surprisingly positive interpretation of Marjorie Taylor Greene's decision not to seek re-election to Congress, contrasting with her colleagues' more cynical views.
- Navarro suggested Greene's resignation might be an 'aha' moment, prompted by events like the Charlie Kirk assassination, leading her to question the polarised political climate.
- Other co-hosts, including Sunny Hostin, speculated that Greene's move could be opportunistic, potentially aiming for a higher office such as the Senate or presidency.
- Navarro highlighted that Greene's recently strained relationship with Donald Trump would likely impede any Republican primary bid for a larger political role.
- Greene's recent appearance on The View, where she sought common ground and criticised male politicians, surprised co-hosts who found her public persona different from her on-screen demeanour.