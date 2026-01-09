Ex-MAGA rep blasts ‘dangerous lie’ claiming she was behind Trump security leak
- Ex-MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has blasted claims that she was responsible for a security leak that led Code Pink protesters to disrupt President Donald Trump's dinner in Washington, D.C. last fall.
- The White House reportedly informed the Secret Service that Greene may have tipped off the protesters, allegations she vehemently denied.
- She called the claims an “absolute lie,” writing, “Only the WH set up President Trump’s reservation at Joe’s, NOT ME!! I had ZERO knowledge of when his reservation was! The only people who could have tipped off Code Pink was the restaurant or the WH!”
- A spokesperson for Code Pink, Melissa Garriga, corroborated Greene's denial, stating that Greene had no involvement in tipping off the protest group.
- The incident follows a public falling out between Greene and Trump, with Greene accusing the White House of targeting her for her criticisms and demands regarding the Epstein files.