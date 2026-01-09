Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ex-MAGA rep blasts ‘dangerous lie’ claiming she was behind Trump security leak

Marjorie Taylor Greene returns to 'The View' days after leaving Congress
  • Ex-MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has blasted claims that she was responsible for a security leak that led Code Pink protesters to disrupt President Donald Trump's dinner in Washington, D.C. last fall.
  • The White House reportedly informed the Secret Service that Greene may have tipped off the protesters, allegations she vehemently denied.
  • She called the claims an “absolute lie,” writing, “Only the WH set up President Trump’s reservation at Joe’s, NOT ME!! I had ZERO knowledge of when his reservation was! The only people who could have tipped off Code Pink was the restaurant or the WH!”
  • A spokesperson for Code Pink, Melissa Garriga, corroborated Greene's denial, stating that Greene had no involvement in tipping off the protest group.
  • The incident follows a public falling out between Greene and Trump, with Greene accusing the White House of targeting her for her criticisms and demands regarding the Epstein files.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in