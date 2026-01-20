Canada PM issues stark warning but avoids mentioning Trump at Davos
- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney received a rare standing ovation at Davos, declaring that the “old order is not coming back” and the rules-based world order has become “fiction.”
- He stressed the necessity for smaller countries to forge new alliances, saying, "If great powers abandon even the pretense of rules and values for the unhindered pursuit of their power and interests, the gains from transactionalism will become harder to replicate," without mentioning President Donald Trump or the U.S.
- Carney added, “We understand that this rupture calls for more than adaptation. It calls for honesty about the world as it is. We know the old order is not coming back. We shouldn’t mourn it. Nostalgia is not a strategy.”
- His speech came as world leaders are grappling with how to respond to Trump's threats to take over Greenland.
- Carney said Canada strongly opposes any tariffs imposed by the US over Greenland and called for focused talks to achieve shared objectives in the Arctic, supporting Denmark's sovereignty.