Sacked bus driver reveals whether he would return to former job

Sacked 'hero' bus driver speaks out after chasing down robber
  • A London bus driver, Mark Hehir, was sacked by Metroline after he chased a thief to recover a passenger's stolen necklace.
  • An employment tribunal has upheld his dismissal, a decision that has sparked significant public outcry.
  • Over 125,000 people have signed a petition in support of Mr Hehir, and a GoFundMe page has raised over £28,000.
  • Justice Secretary David Lammy publicly backed Mr Hehir, calling him 'a hero' who “deserves our support”.
  • Mr Hehir, who expressed being “dumbfounded” by the verdict, is seeking an apology and compensation for lost earnings from Metroline, but does not wish to return to his former role.
