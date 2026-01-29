Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

London bus driver sacked after chasing and punching thief

Related: Police helicopter chases mobile phone thief through London
  • London bus driver Mark Hehir was dismissed after chasing and knocking out a man who stole a passenger's necklace on 25 June 2024.
  • Hehir intervened after a man snatched a necklace from a female passenger on the 206 bus route in north-west London.
  • After returning the necklace, Hehir claimed the man returned and threw the first punch, leading Hehir to respond in self-defence, knocking him unconscious and restraining him for almost half an hour.
  • Metroline sacked Hehir for gross misconduct, alleging he brought the company into disrepute, failed to protect passenger safety by leaving the bus and used excessive force.
  • An employment tribunal upheld Metroline's decision, stating the dismissal was fair and within the reasonable responses of an employer.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in