London bus driver sacked after chasing and punching thief
- London bus driver Mark Hehir was dismissed after chasing and knocking out a man who stole a passenger's necklace on 25 June 2024.
- Hehir intervened after a man snatched a necklace from a female passenger on the 206 bus route in north-west London.
- After returning the necklace, Hehir claimed the man returned and threw the first punch, leading Hehir to respond in self-defence, knocking him unconscious and restraining him for almost half an hour.
- Metroline sacked Hehir for gross misconduct, alleging he brought the company into disrepute, failed to protect passenger safety by leaving the bus and used excessive force.
- An employment tribunal upheld Metroline's decision, stating the dismissal was fair and within the reasonable responses of an employer.
