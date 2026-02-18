Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zuckerberg to testify in watershed child social media trial

Mark Zuckerberg struggles to answer phone call during 'super intelligence' Meta demonstration
  • Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to give evidence in a landmark social media trial, facing questions on whether Meta's platforms intentionally addict and harm children.
  • He will be questioned by lawyers representing a 20-year-old woman, KGM, who claims early social media engagement led to addiction, worsening her depression and suicidal ideation.
  • This marks the first time Zuckerberg will address such allegations before a jury, despite previous testimonies on youth safety.
  • The trial, involving Meta Platforms and Google's YouTube, is a bellwether case, meaning its outcome could influence thousands of similar lawsuits against social media companies.
  • Meta disputes the claims, with its attorney arguing that Instagram was not a substantial factor in KGM's mental health issues, and the company maintains its commitment to supporting young people.
