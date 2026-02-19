Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zuckerberg admits he comes off ‘fake’ and ‘cheesy’ in court testimony

Video Player Placeholder
Mark Zuckerberg testifies in social media trial
  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in court for the first time regarding a lawsuit alleging Facebook's platforms addict young users and cause mental health issues, denying these claims.
  • Zuckerberg confessed he was “pretty bad” at portraying himself as “human” and “relatable,” admitting he tended to come off as “fake” and “cheesy” while testifying in court.
  • The lawsuit was brought by a 20-year-old woman, identified as KGM, who claims she started using Instagram at age nine and developed an addiction, leading to depression and self-harm.
  • Zuckerberg stated that users under 13 are not permitted on Meta's platforms, suggesting many lie about their age, and denied that Meta sets targets to maximise user engagement.
  • This landmark trial in Los Angeles is considered a “Big Tobacco” moment for social media, with over 1,500 similar cases pending against tech firms.
