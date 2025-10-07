Marks and Spencer to make big changes at 11 stores
- Marks & Spencer is set to close 11 cafes across its smaller food shops as part of an ongoing shake-up of its retail estate.
- The high street giant said the closures aim to create space for a wider range of popular products and modernise its food business.
- M&S confirmed that no jobs will be lost, as all affected staff will be redeployed to other roles within their stores.
- The closures will impact fewer than 4 per cent of the group's 316 food shops.
- This initiative is part of a wider £300m investment and store rotation programme, with M&S planning to grow to around 420 food stores by the end of 2028.