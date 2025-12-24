Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

M&S opening hours at Christmas and New Years

  • These are the opening hours for all M&S stores in the UK this Christmas and New Year.
  • Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm
  • Christmas Day: Closed
  • Boxing Day: Closed
  • New Year’s Eve: 8am to 7pm
  • New Year’s Day: Closed
