Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The chocolate product recalled by M&S

Marks & Spencer has issued an urgent recall for a popular chocolate snack
Marks & Spencer has issued an urgent recall for a popular chocolate snack (Getty Images)
  • Marks & Spencer has issued an urgent recall for its milk chocolate honeycomb due to the potential presence of undeclared peanuts.
  • The recall specifically affects 120g bags with a best-before date of 12 May 2026, lot number 5242, and barcode 0917568/29143603.
  • The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has advised customers with peanut allergies not to consume the product and to return it to any M&S store for a full refund.
  • M&S apologised to shoppers, stating that customer safety is paramount and the recall is a precautionary measure.
  • This incident follows a similar recall by Aldi earlier in the week for ice cream containing undeclared wheat.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in