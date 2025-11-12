Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Guests stranded after collapse of upmarket hotel brand

  • Hotel operator Sonder's partnership with Marriott, which allowed it to use the Bonvoy reservation system, abruptly ended after just over a year.
  • This sudden termination led to travellers worldwide being forced to vacate their Sonder rooms mid-stay, often with very little notice.
  • Guests reported significant disruption, including being left “basically homeless” and incurring thousands of dollars in unexpected costs for new accommodation.
  • Sonder has announced it is immediately ceasing operations and will initiate Chapter 7 liquidation for its US business, alongside insolvency proceedings in foreign markets.
  • The company attributed its collapse to unexpected challenges, high integration costs, and a sharp decline in revenue stemming from its short-lived Marriott Bonvoy partnership.
