Guests stranded after collapse of upmarket hotel brand
- Hotel operator Sonder's partnership with Marriott, which allowed it to use the Bonvoy reservation system, abruptly ended after just over a year.
- This sudden termination led to travellers worldwide being forced to vacate their Sonder rooms mid-stay, often with very little notice.
- Guests reported significant disruption, including being left “basically homeless” and incurring thousands of dollars in unexpected costs for new accommodation.
- Sonder has announced it is immediately ceasing operations and will initiate Chapter 7 liquidation for its US business, alongside insolvency proceedings in foreign markets.
- The company attributed its collapse to unexpected challenges, high integration costs, and a sharp decline in revenue stemming from its short-lived Marriott Bonvoy partnership.