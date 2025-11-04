Woman behind ‘Marry Lisa’ billboards is overwhelmed with applications — and hate
- Lisa Catalano, a 42-year-old vintage clothing seller, rented a dozen digital billboards across California's Bay Area in September to advertise a website where men could apply to date her.
- Her unconventional search for love, prompted by frustration with dating apps and the death of her fiancé, quickly went viral nationwide, attracting over 3,800 applications in three weeks.
- Catalano said she received a significant volume of hate mail and negative media attention, including a Fox News segment that labeled her "desperate," but also garnered widespread support.
- Despite the negativity, she has implemented safety measures and has begun going on dates, with a second date with someone already scheduled.
- Catalano said she has no regrets about her unique approach to finding a partner, and a local news network is now producing a docu-series about her journey.