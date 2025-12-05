Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The US city that was briefly colder than Mars

  • Minneapolis experienced a cold snap in late November, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s Fahrenheit, making it briefly colder than Mars.
  • During this period, NASA's Curiosity rover recorded daytime highs of approximately 30 degrees Fahrenheit on the Red Planet.
  • Despite similar daytime temperatures, Mars's evening lows plummeted to around 100 degrees below zero, significantly colder than Minneapolis's teens and 20s.
  • Mars is generally much colder than Earth due to its greater distance from the sun and a very thin atmosphere, which is only about one per cent of Earth's density.
  • Although extremely cold, Mars exhibits weather phenomena such as seasons, strong winds, water ice clouds, and electrical storms, with precipitation often taking the form of frost.
