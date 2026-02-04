Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Andrew to move to Marsh Farm in Sandringham after leaving Royal Lodge

Prince Edward breaks silence over Andrew-Epstein controversy
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly moved from Royal Lodge in Windsor to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
  • Sources indicate he is temporarily residing on the estate while his permanent property undergoes renovations.
  • The move follows previous announcements that he would leave Royal Lodge after revelations concerning his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the stripping of his royal titles.
  • He is expected to eventually live at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, with his permanent base now in Norfolk.
  • Thames Valley Police are reviewing new claims regarding a young woman allegedly sent for a sexual encounter with him in the UK in 2010, following his appearance in recently released Epstein documents.
