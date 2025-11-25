Martin Lewis reveals how energy billpayers can claim back hundreds in credit
- Martin Lewis has revealed that energy billpayers could be sitting on hundreds of pounds of unclaimed energy credit.
- The MoneySavingExpert founder stated on his ITV show that energy firms are reportedly holding over £3bn of customers' money.
- Direct debit customers accumulate this credit during the summer months when their energy usage is typically lower.
- Lewis identified November as the period when this credit reaches its maximum level.
- He advised that if a billpayer has more than two months' worth of direct debit payments in credit, they should request the excess amount back from their energy provider.