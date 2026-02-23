Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Martin Lewis ambushes Kemi Badenoch interview as he calls for student loan action

Protestors accuse government of acting like ‘loan sharks’ over student lending
  • Consumer champion Martin Lewis has described the student loans system, particularly Plan 2 loans, as a 'nightmare' and a 'mess'.
  • He criticised the Chancellor's decision to freeze the salary repayment threshold for Plan 2 loans for three years, labelling it a 'unilateral breach of contract'.
  • Lewis argued that this freeze will disproportionately affect lower and middle-earning graduates, forcing them to pay more each year for 30 years without reducing their overall debt.
  • He confronted Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch on ITV's Good Morning Britain, urging the government to reverse the decision and significantly increase the repayment threshold.
  • The National Union of Students (NUS) has also called for the Chancellor to reverse the freeze, stating the system is in 'dire need of overhaul'.
