Martin Lewis ambushes Kemi Badenoch interview as he calls for student loan action
- Consumer champion Martin Lewis has described the student loans system, particularly Plan 2 loans, as a 'nightmare' and a 'mess'.
- He criticised the Chancellor's decision to freeze the salary repayment threshold for Plan 2 loans for three years, labelling it a 'unilateral breach of contract'.
- Lewis argued that this freeze will disproportionately affect lower and middle-earning graduates, forcing them to pay more each year for 30 years without reducing their overall debt.
- He confronted Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch on ITV's Good Morning Britain, urging the government to reverse the decision and significantly increase the repayment threshold.
- The National Union of Students (NUS) has also called for the Chancellor to reverse the freeze, stating the system is in 'dire need of overhaul'.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks