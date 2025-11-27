Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Martin Lewis grills Rachel Reeves for key state pension update

Martin Lewis issues huge state pension update after Budget
  • Martin Lewis announced a key state pension update during his Budget special on 27 November.
  • The state pension is set to increase by 4.8 per cent in April 2026.
  • This rise will bring the new state pension to £12,547.60 annually, just under the frozen personal allowance tax threshold of £12,570.
  • MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis questioned Chancellor Rachel Reeves regarding pensioners potentially needing to complete tax returns if their state pension exceeds the personal allowance.
  • Rachel Reeves confirmed that individuals whose sole income is the state pension will not be required to complete a tax return or pay tax during this parliamentary term.
