Martin Lewis lashes out at chancellor over student loans
- Martin Lewis has issued a message to Chancellor Rachel Reeves, criticising her decision to freeze the student debt repayment threshold.
- The chancellor's budget in November confirmed that the salary at which graduates begin repaying their plan 2 student loan will be frozen at £29,385 for three years, starting from April 2027.
- Speaking on BBC Newsnight, the MoneySavingExpert founder deemed the freeze “not a moral thing to do”.
- He said that young people are not adequately educated on these loans, before urging the government to reconsider.
- The National Union of Students (NUS) has warned that this three-year freeze could cause new graduates to struggle financially with rent, food, and other essential bills.
