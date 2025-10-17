The seven banks offering customers cash incentives before Christmas
- Money expert Martin Lewis has advised how individuals can secure a financial boost of up to £400 by switching bank accounts in time for Christmas.
- There are currently seven banks offering cash incentives and additional perks, such as cashback and high interest rates, to new customers.
- Lewis described this period as the "sweet spot" for bank switching, with payouts for prompt action expected around early December.
- While Barclays offers the highest bonus of £400, it is exclusive to high earners, but several other significant offers are available for most savers.
- Notable switching deals include £150 from TSB (potentially £210 with cashback), £200 from Lloyds, and £175 from First Direct, Nationwide, and NatWest.