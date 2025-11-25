Famous 1979 treasure hunt item finally heads to auction
- A jewelled golden hare, central to a 1979 treasure hunt, is set to be auctioned for the first time in nearly 37 years, with an estimated value of £15,000 to £20,000.
- The artefact was created by artist and author Kit Williams as part of his picture book Masquerade, which contained intricate clues to its hidden location.
- Williams secretly buried the 18-carat gold jewel in the English countryside of Bedfordshire in 1979, near a monument dedicated to Catherine of Aragon.
- Although two physics teachers correctly solved the book's riddles, the treasure was ultimately claimed by another searcher who had received an approximate location through a connection.
- The ‘Masquerade Hare', featuring a distinctive ruby eye and intricate animal depictions, will be offered in Sotheby’s London Fine Jewels Sale, an online auction concluding on Friday, November 28.