Boy among two killed in mass shooting at Halloween party
- Two people are dead and 11 others were injured in a mass shooting at a Halloween party in Maxton, North Carolina.
- The deceased were identified as 16-year-old Nehemiah Locklear and 49-year-old Jessie Locklear Jr., with most of the injured being teenagers and young adults.
- Police responded to the house party around 1.15am on Saturday, finding multiple victims after approximately 150 attendees had fled the scene.
- Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins described the incident as a "senseless act of gun violence," highlighting the dangerous mix of teenagers, alcohol, and firearms.
- As of Saturday evening, no suspects had been taken into custody, and authorities are seeking to hold those responsible accountable for the tragic event.