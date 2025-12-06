Manhunt after mass shooting at hostel in South Africa
- At least 11 people, including three children, were killed in a mass shooting at an unlicensed bar inside a hostel near Pretoria, South Africa, on Saturday.
- Another 14 individuals were wounded and taken to hospital following the incident in the Saulsville township.
- The children who died were identified as a three-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl.
- Police are currently searching for three suspects in connection with the shooting.
- South Africa experiences one of the world's highest homicide rates, with many killings committed using illegal firearms despite relatively strict gun ownership laws.