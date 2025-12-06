Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Manhunt after mass shooting at hostel in South Africa

The shooting occurred in the Saulsville township, west of Pretoria
The shooting occurred in the Saulsville township, west of Pretoria (Reuters)
  • At least 11 people, including three children, were killed in a mass shooting at an unlicensed bar inside a hostel near Pretoria, South Africa, on Saturday.
  • Another 14 individuals were wounded and taken to hospital following the incident in the Saulsville township.
  • The children who died were identified as a three-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl.
  • Police are currently searching for three suspects in connection with the shooting.
  • South Africa experiences one of the world's highest homicide rates, with many killings committed using illegal firearms despite relatively strict gun ownership laws.
