Three suspects on the run after mass shooting leaves 12 dead

The motive for the killings was not clear, according to authorities
  • A mass shooting at an unlicensed bar in Saulsville township, near Pretoria, South Africa, resulted in at least 12 deaths and 13 injuries on Saturday.
  • Among the deceased were three children, aged 3, 12, and 16; ten victims died at the scene, with two others succumbing to their injuries in hospital.
  • Police are actively searching for three male suspects who reportedly entered the hostel bar around 4:15 a.m. and opened fire indiscriminately.
  • The motive behind the killings remains unknown, as confirmed by police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe.
  • This incident highlights South Africa's high homicide rate and the ongoing problem of mass shootings at unlicensed bars, despite the country's relatively strict gun ownership laws.
