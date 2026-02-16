Reform candidate ‘defended man who was jailed for inciting racial hatred’
- Reform candidate Matt Goodwin is under scrutiny for calling an 18-month jail sentence for a man inciting racial hatred and violence on social media "insane".
- The jailed individual, Luke Yarwood, had posted calls for people to burn asylum hotels and attack MPs and Parliament.
- Reform UK defended Goodwin, accusing Labour of "desperate stuff" and stating that criticising a sentence is not an endorsement of the views expressed.
- Goodwin, who is standing in the Denton and Gorton byelection, has also previously made controversial statements, including advocating for "biological reality" checks for women and suggesting taxing childless people.
- He once described his party's economic plans as an "utterly toxic combination", contradicting current Reform UK leader Nigel Farage's stance on cutting spending and taxes.
