Former Disney Channel star arrested on charges of child pornography
- Former Disney Channel actor Matt Prokop has been arrested in Texas on multiple charges, including possession or promotion of child pornography.
- Prokop, known for roles in High School Musical 3 and Geek Charming, was initially arrested on Christmas Eve for violating bond conditions, evading and resisting arrest.
- An additional charge of possession or promotion of child pornography was added on December 31, following a warrant.
- These arrests stem from original charges in 2024 for resisting arrest and aggravated assault of a family member.
- In 2014, his former girlfriend, Sarah Hyland, was granted a restraining order against him following allegations of domestic abuse.