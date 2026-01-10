Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Disney Channel star arrested on charges of child pornography

Former Disney Channel Stars Who Have Been Arrested
  • Former Disney Channel actor Matt Prokop has been arrested in Texas on multiple charges, including possession or promotion of child pornography.
  • Prokop, known for roles in High School Musical 3 and Geek Charming, was initially arrested on Christmas Eve for violating bond conditions, evading and resisting arrest.
  • An additional charge of possession or promotion of child pornography was added on December 31, following a warrant.
  • These arrests stem from original charges in 2024 for resisting arrest and aggravated assault of a family member.
  • In 2014, his former girlfriend, Sarah Hyland, was granted a restraining order against him following allegations of domestic abuse.
