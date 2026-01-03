Murderer among two inmates on run after absconding on New Year’s Day
- Two inmates, Matthew Armstrong and Daniel Washbourne, remain at large after absconding from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire on New Year's Day.
- Matthew Armstrong, 35, was convicted of murder in 2009, while Daniel Washbourne, 40, has previous convictions for violent offences and false imprisonment.
- The pair are believed to have left the prison between 5pm and 8pm on Thursday, with a third inmate who absconded at the same time having since been arrested.
- Avon and Somerset Police have issued descriptions of both men and released CCTV footage, urging the public not to approach them but to call 999 with any information.
- Police confirmed that urgent actions, including national alerts and intelligence work, are underway to trace the men, who have links to Warwickshire and Herefordshire respectively.