Second doctor sentenced in actor Matthew Perry’s death
- Dr. Mark Chavez has been sentenced to eight months of home confinement for his role in providing ketamine that led to actor Matthew Perry's death.
- Chavez acquired ketamine and supplied it to Dr Salvador Plasencia, who then sold it to Perry; Plasencia previously received a 2-and-a-half-year prison sentence.
- Perry died in October 2023 from a ketamine overdose, with his personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, reportedly injecting the actor with the drug.
- Jasveen Sangha, known as the “Ketamine Queen,” and Erik Fleming also distributed ketamine to Perry, selling him 51 vials shortly before his death.
- Iwamasa, Fleming, and Sangha have all pleaded guilty to charges related to Perry's death and are awaiting their respective sentencing dates.