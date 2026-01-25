Congressman attacked at Sundance by suspect who hurled racist remarks
- A man has been arrested after assaulting US Representative Maxwell Frost and hurling racist remarks at him at a Sundance Film Festival event in Park City, Utah, authorities say.
- The suspect, identified as Christian Joel Young, allegedly told Frost “we are going to deport you and your kind,” before punching him and screaming racist remarks. He is also accused of shoving Frost’s friend into the bar.
- “[He] told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face,” Frost said. “He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off.”
- Young is facing charges including aggravated burglary and assaulting an elected official, and has been ordered held without bail due to being considered a flight risk and a danger to the community.
- Frost, a Gen Z congressman representing Florida who was first elected in 2022, thanked Park City police for their swift arrest of the suspect.