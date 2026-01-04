Major fast food chain hit with lawsuit over misleading claims about its meat
- A federal class-action lawsuit has been filed against McDonald's, alleging the McRib's name and rib-shaped patty mislead consumers into believing it contains real rib meat.
- The complaint, filed by Peter Le, Charles Lynch, Dorien Baker, and Derrick Wilson, argues the McRib is made from restructured pork, not actual rib meat, despite its branding.
- The lawsuit cites 16 legal claims, including fraud and breach of warranty, seeking to represent a nationwide class of consumers who purchased a McRib in the last four years.
- McDonald's has responded, stating the lawsuit "distorts the facts" and that the McRib is made with 100 per cent boneless pork, denying the inclusion of organ meats.
- Plaintiffs are seeking damages, restitution, and injunctive relief, with potential eligibility for consumers if the class is certified by the court.