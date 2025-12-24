Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nebraska man dies after ‘freak accident’ in a McDonald’s drive-thru

An employee was also injured in the incident
An employee was also injured in the incident (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • A 69-year-old man, Michael Dickinson, died in what police described as a "freak accident" at a McDonald's drive-thru in Grand Island, Nebraska.
  • Dickinson was found trapped between his vehicle and the payment window just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
  • Authorities believe he opened his car door to reach for payment and the vehicle lurched forward, pinning him.
  • A McDonald's employee was injured while attempting to help Dickinson through the passenger side of the car, but is expected to recover.
  • The Grand Island Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation into the incident.
