Girl, 2, screams and ‘turns bright red’ after taking sip from McDonald’s Happy Meal drink

  • A two-year-old girl was rushed to hospital in Germany after drinking from a McDonald's water bottle suspected to contain disinfectant.
  • The incident occurred on 20 November at a Kassel branch, where the child's mother, Katherina Schlemm, reported her daughter turned "bright red" and screamed after consuming the liquid.
  • Ms Schlemm claimed restaurant staff did not take her concerns seriously, leading her to call emergency services for an ambulance.
  • Police are investigating the matter on suspicion of negligent bodily harm, and the bottle has been sent for laboratory analysis to determine its exact contents.
  • The child fortunately avoided serious injury, and a McDonald's spokesperson expressed being "moved by the events" but declined further comment.
