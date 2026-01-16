Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teenager obsessed with Southport killings wanted to attack Oasis concert

Morgan told friends he wanted to target the Oasis concert in Cardiff on 4 July 2025
Morgan told friends he wanted to target the Oasis concert in Cardiff on 4 July 2025 (PA Archive)
  • McKenzie Morgan, a teenager from Cwmbran, South Wales, has been sentenced to 14 months detention for possessing information likely to be useful to a terrorist.
  • Morgan admitted to having the 'Al Qaeda Training Manual', the same document used by Axel Rudakubana, who committed a mass stabbing in Southport in 2024.
  • The Old Bailey heard Morgan praised Rudakubana in Snapchat messages and expressed a desire to commit a similar terrorist-style attack, including trying to make the deadly poison ricin.
  • He researched potential targets, including an Oasis concert in Cardiff in July last year and local dance schools and playgrounds near his home.
  • Morgan was reported to police by a friend and told a psychiatric nurse of his plans, though he later claimed upon arrest he was bored and only intended to shock.
