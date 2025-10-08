Chronic fatigue breakthrough as diagnostic blood test developed
- Researchers from the University of East Anglia and Oxford Biodynamics have developed the first-ever blood test for myalgic encephalomyelitis, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).
- The new test, utilising EpiSwitch 3D Genomics technology, identifies unique DNA folding patterns in blood samples of ME/CFS patients, achieving 92 per cent sensitivity and 98 per cent specificity.
- This breakthrough offers the potential for a simple, accurate diagnosis, which could lead to earlier support, more effective management, and the development of targeted treatments for the condition.
- Currently, ME/CFS is diagnosed based on symptoms, often leading to years of undiagnosed or misdiagnosed cases, with over 400,000 people in the UK estimated to be affected.
- While experts welcome the development, they call for further independent studies to validate the findings across a wider patient population and to assess its differentiation from other conditions with similar symptoms.