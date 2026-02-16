Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Health warning as London hit with measles outbreak among children

‘Big measles outbreak’ affecting children under 10 confirmed in London
  • A significant measles outbreak is affecting unvaccinated children under 10 in schools and nurseries across north-east London, particularly in Enfield.
  • The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed that some children have required hospital treatment due to the illness, with one in five hospitalised in Enfield.
  • The outbreak is linked to low uptake of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine in London, with Enfield having one of the lowest rates nationally at 64.3 per cent for five-year-olds.
  • Health officials are urging parents to ensure their children receive both doses of the MMR vaccine to prevent further spread and serious complications.
  • Experts warn the highly infectious disease, which is approximately six times more infectious than Covid-19, could spread across London, as the UK is no longer considered to have eliminated measles.
