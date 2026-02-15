Significant measles outbreak affecting north London schools and nurseries
- A significant measles outbreak is affecting unvaccinated children under 10 in schools and nurseries across north-east London.
- The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed 34 cases in Enfield between January and February, with over 60 suspected cases reported by local schools and nurseries.
- Some children affected by the highly infectious viral illness have required hospital treatment due to complications.
- Enfield has one of the lowest MMR vaccination rates in the UK, with only 64.3 per cent of five-year-olds having received both doses.
- Health officials are urging parents to ensure their children receive two doses of the MMRV vaccine, emphasising it is the only way to prevent the disease and protect vulnerable individuals.
