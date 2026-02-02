‘All movement’ halted at ICE detention center after measles infections confirmed
- Two active measles infections have been confirmed among immigrant detainees at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas, prompting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to halt all movement and quarantine suspected contacts.
- This confirmation follows the release of five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, from the facility, whose detention after being taken from their Minnesota home had drawn significant attention.
- The situation has raised alarm among immigration attorneys and members of Congress about a potential outbreak within the center, which accommodates over 1,000 families, including young children.
- The United States recorded its highest number of measles cases in decades last year, with more than 2,200 infections nationwide, including 762 in West Texas.
- Overall, ICE detentions have surged, with thousands of children, including infants, held in custody, and the average length of stay in these facilities has increased substantially.
