Researchers predict two major measles outbreaks in 20 years
- The UK lost its measles elimination status in 2024, with global health officials confirming transmission has been re-established due to declining vaccination rates and a surge in cases.
- Researchers warn that continued low vaccination could lead to over £290 million in costs and hundreds of deaths in England over two decades.
- A study by Imperial College London predicted two major outbreaks, causing nearly 400,000 additional cases and 480 fatalities, with most costs attributed to productivity losses.
- MMR vaccine uptake among five-year-olds in England is at its lowest in over a decade, with some areas reporting less than 60 per cent coverage, significantly below the 95 per cent needed for herd immunity.
- Experts suggest that educating parents and improving access to vaccination services are crucial, with a new £2 million UKHSA pilot scheme launched to address barriers to uptake.
